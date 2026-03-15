Street Signs: Hope afloat for mega floats, sell-off clouds IPO pipeline

The ongoing sell-off in equity markets has poured cold water on IPO plans across the globe, forcing several companies to reconsider the timing of their listings. Yet, the primary market is not entirely shutting shop. In India, three IPOs are scheduled to hit the market this week, including that of Coal India’s subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, whose issue opens on Friday. Investment bankers say the environment has undoubtedly turned challenging, with volatile markets and cautious investors dampening appetite for new offerings. Still, companies that are willing to recalibrate expectations — particularly on valuations — may find a window to proceed. Among the most prominent IPOs facing uncertainty is that of digital payments major PhonePe, which had been preparing to launch an issue of up to ₹12,000 crore by March-end. Market conditions have made that timeline less certain. “It is not that the market is completely shut,” said an investment banker. “But issuers have to decide whether they want to wait for better conditions or go ahead with some compromise on valuations.”