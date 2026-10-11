Street signs: IPO activity set to regain momentum, new MF schemes slow

New scheme launches by mutual funds have hit the slow lane in October amid market turbulence. Only four new fund offerings (NFOs) have hit the market this month even as fund houses have approvals. More than 40 mutual fund schemes were filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September. While some have already been launched, several are yet to hit the market. Fund houses have flexibility to defer launches, with Sebi allowing schemes to be launched within six months of its final observations. This could give asset managers room to wait for more stable market conditions before launching new equity-oriented schemes. According to industry insiders, with the 15-day inauspicious Pitru Paksha period now over, the launches are expected to pick up.