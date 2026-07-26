Street signs: IPO season peaks, 23,650-23,600 key support level for Nifty

July has been a blockbuster month for initial public offerings and will end with the conclusion of the ₹9,275 crore Manipal Health Enterprises issue. Three IPOs — Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp, and Xtranet Technologies — will conclude on Monday. Manipal Health Enterprises currently commands a grey market premium of 4.24 per cent above its issue price. Last week, SBI Funds Management ended its debut session on the bourses at a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price, disappointing investors who were expecting a double-digit listing day gain. The average listing day gain for the top 20 IPOs by issue size is 9 per cent. “Grey market premiums should not be treated as a reliable indicator of listing gains. Prices in the unlisted market can be distorted by demand — supply imbalances and speculative frenzy. Once the shares are listed and adequate liquidity becomes available, these inflated premiums often normalise,” said an analyst.