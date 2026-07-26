Street signs: IPO season peaks, 23,650-23,600 key support level for Nifty

23,650–23,600 key support level for Nifty
Last week, the benchmark Nifty posted its longest losing streak in more than six months. Eventually, the index ended the week with a 2.3% decline, its biggest fall since March 13, 2026. A sharp surge in Brent crude oil prices amid the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, coupled with a notable rise in the US 10-year bond yield, weighed heavily on investor sentiment across global markets. Investors will keenly track Brent Crude prices to gauge the market trajectory this week. “Going ahead, the 23,650–23,600 zone will act as an important support area for the index. A sustained move below 23600 could extend the correction to 23,450, followed by 23,300. On the upside, the zone of 23,950–24,000 is likely to act as an important hurdle,” said Sudeep Shah, Head — Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.