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Street signs: IPO season peaks, 23,650-23,600 key support level for Nifty

July's IPO boom continues with Manipal Health, while investors track Nifty support levels, rising crude prices and Suzlon Energy's appeal against Sebi before SAT

Stock market, trading, equity fund
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Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
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Ending on a high? 
July has been a blockbuster month for initial public offerings and will end with the conclusion of the ₹9,275 crore Manipal Health Enterprises issue. Three IPOs — Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp, and Xtranet Technologies — will conclude on Monday. Manipal Health Enterprises currently commands a grey market premium of 4.24 per cent above its issue price. Last week, SBI Funds Management ended its debut session on the bourses at a 6.3 per cent premium to its issue price, disappointing investors who were expecting a double-digit listing day gain. The average listing day gain for the top 20 IPOs by issue size is 9 per cent. “Grey market premiums should not be treated as a reliable indicator of listing gains. Prices in the unlisted market can be distorted by demand — supply imbalances and speculative frenzy. Once the shares are listed and adequate liquidity becomes available, these inflated premiums often normalise,” said an analyst. 
23,650–23,600 key support level for Nifty 
Last week, the benchmark Nifty posted its longest losing streak in more than six months. Eventually, the index ended the week with a 2.3% decline, its biggest fall since March 13, 2026. A sharp surge in Brent crude oil prices amid the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, coupled with a notable rise in the US 10-year bond yield, weighed heavily on investor sentiment across global markets. Investors will keenly track Brent Crude prices to gauge the market trajectory this week. “Going ahead, the 23,650–23,600 zone will act as an important support area for the index. A sustained move below 23600 could extend the correction to 23,450, followed by 23,300. On the upside, the zone of 23,950–24,000 is likely to act as an important hurdle,” said Sudeep Shah, Head — Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. 
Suzlon Energy asks SAT for relief 
Nearly two months after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty on Suzlon Energy (SEL), the group’s Chairman and Managing Director Vinod Tanti, and Executive Vice-chairman Girish Tanti, have approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order. The matter is scheduled to be heard in the tribunal on Monday, July 27.  Sebi, in its May 29 order, had imposed a total penalty of ₹29 crore for alleged lapses in disclosures of SEL’s financial statements. Sebi alleged that SEL’s financial statements and disclosures did not reflect the true substance of its transactions, resulting in a misleading presentation of its profitability, net worth, leverage, financial exposure, and risk profile.
 
   

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Topics :SEBIStreet SignsIPO marketManipal healthcareIndian equitiesCapital markets

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

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