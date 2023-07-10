Street Signs: Jolt for unlisted markets, Utkarsh SFB GMP at 60%, and more

Unlisted markets get a jolt from the blue

Investor confidence in unlisted shares was shaken after the developments of last week that saw online drugstore PharmEasy issuing new shares in a rights issue at a 90 per cent discount to its previous valuations and Reliance Retail’s move to buy back and cancel shares held by public investors. Both stocks were, at one time, very popular in the unlisted market, with canny investors cornering them with the objective of benefiting from their listing. “Since investors have suffered losses on both counts, they will be careful when it comes to dealing in shares of unlisted companies,” observes a broker dealing in unlisted shares, adding that there will be some rationality to the pricing.



Big Brother is watching: No let-up in surveillance

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges recently introduced an enhanced surveillance measure (ESM) for companies with a market capitalisation below Rs. 500 crore. Companies under ESM have strict circuit filters of 2 per cent or 5 per cent and settle only on a trade-to-trade basis. Several brokers and market participants say the measures have negatively impacted the shares of companies in this space. Some have even written to the markets custodian, citing challenges such as liquidity drying up, retail participation declining, and out-of-sync stock price movements. However, the watchdog has made it clear that there will be no reneging on the decision. Recently, Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan said that the regulator had faced similar resistance in the aftermath of the implementation of the additional surveillance measure, but the action was crucial to preventing potential manipulation and safeguarding small investors.