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Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Key support for Nifty in July, Tepid GMP for Juniper Green

Street signs: Key support for Nifty in July, Tepid GMP for Juniper Green

Nifty faces key support at 24,150-24,100 and resistance at 24,550-24,600 as markets eye earnings, IPO activity and the rollout of the new closing auction

Stock market, trading, equity fund
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Sundar SethuramanAbhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 9:48 PM IST
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24,150-24,100 key support for Nifty 
July was a strong month for the Nifty, supported by a combination of favourable global and domestic factors. The unwinding of the crowded global AI trade strengthened the case for foreign investors to allocate funds to India’s more diversified equity market. The resulting foreign inflows also helped the rupee firm up. These factors helped drive a market recovery. The outlook remains positive, but the sustainability of the recovery will depend on an easing of global uncertainties, stability in crude prices and a broader improvement in earnings growth beyond a limited number of sectors. “Going forward, the 24,550-24,600 zone is expected to act as a crucial resistance area, as it coincides with previous swing highs. A decisive breakout above 24,600 could pave the way for a rally towards 24,900, with the potential to extend further to 25,200 in the near term. On the downside, the 24,150-24,100 zone is likely to provide strong support, and holding above this region will be crucial for maintaining the positive bias,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities. 
Tepid GMP for Juniper Green 
July was a blockbuster month for initial public offerings (IPOs), with 11 issues hitting the mar­ket. The month ended with the mega issue of Manipal Health Enterprises, which was booked 5.12 times. The current week will continue to be a busy one for the IPO market, with the issues of MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy concluding. The issue of Ardee Industries will also open this week. Dhoot Transmission and LEAP India will announce their price bands this week. The grey market premium (GMP) for Juniper Green is 0.67 per cent, while MV Electrosystems has a GMP of 26 per cent and Ardee Industries has a GMP of 13 per cent. 
Weekend drill before closing auction debut 
The rollout of the new closing auction session kept exchanges busy over the weekend, with bourses conducting mock trading sessions until Sunday to iron out operational issues ahead of today’s implementation. The new method replaces the volume-weighted average price methodology with a 15-minute auction to determine the closing prices of eligible stocks. Under the new framework, continuous trading in F&O-eligible stocks in the cash market will end at 3.15 pm, followed by a 20-minute Closing Auction Session to determine the official closing price. The new plan is expected to have the biggest impact on passive and arbitrage funds. While passive funds rely on official closing prices for index tracking and valuation, experts expect the new mechanism to compress end-of-day opportunities for arbitrage funds.
   

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Topics :Street SignsNiftystock marketsIPO marketinitial public offerings

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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