Street signs: Key support for Nifty in July, Tepid GMP for Juniper Green

July was a strong month for the Nifty, supported by a combination of favourable global and domestic factors. The unwinding of the crowded global AI trade strengthened the case for foreign investors to allocate funds to India’s more diversified equity market. The resulting foreign inflows also helped the rupee firm up. These factors helped drive a market recovery. The outlook remains positive, but the sustainability of the recovery will depend on an easing of global uncertainties, stability in crude prices and a broader improvement in earnings growth beyond a limited number of sectors. “Going forward, the 24,550-24,600 zone is expected to act as a crucial resistance area, as it coincides with previous swing highs. A decisive breakout above 24,600 could pave the way for a rally towards 24,900, with the potential to extend further to 25,200 in the near term. On the downside, the 24,150-24,100 zone is likely to provide strong support, and holding above this region will be crucial for maintaining the positive bias,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.