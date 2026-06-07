Street Signs: Korea's rally, Adani's fund appeal and a flight-seat crunch

For years, one of the Adani Group's biggest gripes was the lack of meaningful support from domestic mutual funds. Not anymore. In recent weeks, the group has attracted investments from SBI Mutual Fund, Birla MF and Capital Group. Shareholding data also indicate that institutional ownership of the group is steadily broadening. Adani stocks have been among the market's strongest performers this year. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy have surged around 50 per cent each, while flagship Adani Enterprises is up more than 35 per cent despite a lacklustre broader market. The group's combined market capitalisation has also clawed back the losses triggered by the Hindenburg episode. Fund managers say the attraction lies in the group's exposure to two of the market's favourite themes — manufacturing and energy transition. The easing of regulatory and legal overhangs has only strengthened the investment case.