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Street signs: Lottery beats connections; Nifty levels & referrals return

From IPO allotment fairness and Nifty's key support levels to Zerodha reviving referrals, key market trends are shaping investor sentiment

stock markets, trading
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Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
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Lottery beats connections 
Indian retail investors often grumble about IPO lotteries, especially when heavily oversubscribed issues leave them empty-handed. Yet, compared with many developed markets, India’s allotment process is quite egalitarian. While Indian regulations reserve a portion of every IPO for retail investors, allotments in oversubscribed issues are determined via a lottery, giving each eligible applicant a broadly equal chance. In the US, they are controlled by investment banks and brokerage firms, with access to coveted offerings often influenced by client relationships, account size and trading activity. The contrast resurfaced amid discussions around SpaceX’s IPO debut. Some existing shareholders reportedly faced informal pressure from intermediaries not to sell shares immediately after listing. As a market participant put it: “A system that distributes scarcity through chance is arguably fairer than one that distributes it through connections.” 
23,350-23,300 key support levels for Nifty 
Nifty ended last week with gains of  1.1 per cent and snapped its two-week losing streak amid renewed hopes of a resolution of the US-Iran war. Brent crude oil prices corrected sharply, slipping below $90 on Friday. As a result, the index ended the week up 1.1 per cent. However, investors are keeping their fingers crossed, as past developments in the war’s resolution ended in disappointment. Foreign portfolio investors are also unlikely to return unless there is a formal deal. “The index may extend its upward move towards 23,800, followed by the psychological 24,000 mark. On the downside, the zone of 23,350-23,300 is likely to act as a crucial support area. As long as this support remains intact, the bulls appear to have regained control — but the next few sessions will reveal whether this is merely a rebound or the beginning of a stronger uptrend,” said  Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities. 
Referrals are back 
Leading stockbroker Zerodha has reinstated its referral programme, bringing back brokerage-sharing incentives after a pause triggered by regulatory uncertainty. The referral programme — which at one point contributed to up to half of the new account openings for the stockbroker — was suspended in 2024 following restrictions. While Zerodha has historically shied off from marketing and advertisement spends, the referral program aided as a word-of-mouth growth model. Over the last year, the discount broker’s account additions remained flat. The revival of the referral program may help the broker gain new investors.
 
   

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Topics :Street SignsRetail investorsIPO marketStock market investmentBrent crude oil

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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