Street signs: Lottery beats connections; Nifty levels & referrals return

Nifty ended last week with gains of 1.1 per cent and snapped its two-week losing streak amid renewed hopes of a resolution of the US-Iran war. Brent crude oil prices corrected sharply, slipping below $90 on Friday. As a result, the index ended the week up 1.1 per cent. However, investors are keeping their fingers crossed, as past developments in the war’s resolution ended in disappointment. Foreign portfolio investors are also unlikely to return unless there is a formal deal. “The index may extend its upward move towards 23,800, followed by the psychological 24,000 mark. On the downside, the zone of 23,350-23,300 is likely to act as a crucial support area. As long as this support remains intact, the bulls appear to have regained control — but the next few sessions will reveal whether this is merely a rebound or the beginning of a stronger uptrend,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.