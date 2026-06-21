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Street signs: Meta, Google eye Jio IPO gains, NSE wins and IPOs surge

Jio's mega IPO boosts Meta and Google's bets, IPO activity heats up, while NSE gets legal relief ahead of its long-awaited market debut

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Meta and Google stand to gain from Jio Platforms’ planned IPO as India braces for a busy primary market week and key regulatory developments.
Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 9:37 PM IST
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Meta and Google bet on Jio Platforms 
With Jio Platforms’ IPO pegged to be the largest issue this year in India, tech majors like Meta and Google are set to make gains on their 2020 investment in the telecom major with the implied valuation of the company at around ₹9.5 trillion. The IPO is going to be only a fresh issue with no offer for sale from the existing shareholders. Jaadhu Holdings, LLC — an affiliate of Meta Platforms owns 9.98 per cent stake in the firm while Google International LLC holds 7.73 per cent stake. Jio Platforms had raised ₹1.5 trillion in 2020 from 13 investors, including Jaadhu Holdings, Google, Interstellar Platforms, Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), General Atlantic Singapore JP, among others. Jaadhu Holdings and Google International have the right to nominate one director each for appointment on the board. However, at present there are no nominated directors by both. 
One matter at a time 
Among the long list of legal troubles for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), one reached its conclusion last week. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) dismissed an appeal filed by Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability in the NSE co-location case, ruling that the appellant lacked locus standi. The tribunal held that the entity was not an “aggrieved person” under Section 15T of the SEBI Act, as it had not suffered any direct legal injury. The appeal had sought reconsideration of alleged collusion between NSE officials and OPG Securities. SAT noted that the matter had already been examined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) following its earlier remand. Concluding that the appeal resembled a public interest litigation, the tribunal ruled it was not maintainable and dismissed it. 
Busy week for IPOs 
The initial public offering (IPO) market is set for one of the busiest weeks in the recent past. Four issues —  Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies — will hit the markets this week. Together, they are set to raise ₹1,779 crore. While Advit Jewels has a grey market premium of 44 per cent, the rest are hovering between 2 and 4 per cent. Bankers say the real test of the IPO market will come in July, when the issues of SBI Mutual Funds and Manipal Health Enterprises hit the market. Twenty IPOs raised ₹19,854 crore in the first five months of 2026.
 
   

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Topics :Jio IPOStreet SignsSBI Mutual Fundstock marketsinitial public offerings

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

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