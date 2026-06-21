Street signs: Meta, Google eye Jio IPO gains, NSE wins and IPOs surge

With Jio Platforms’ IPO pegged to be the largest issue this year in India, tech majors like Meta and Google are set to make gains on their 2020 investment in the telecom major with the implied valuation of the company at around ₹9.5 trillion. The IPO is going to be only a fresh issue with no offer for sale from the existing shareholders. Jaadhu Holdings, LLC — an affiliate of Meta Platforms owns 9.98 per cent stake in the firm while Google International LLC holds 7.73 per cent stake. Jio Platforms had raised ₹1.5 trillion in 2020 from 13 investors, including Jaadhu Holdings, Google, Interstellar Platforms, Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), General Atlantic Singapore JP, among others. Jaadhu Holdings and Google International have the right to nominate one director each for appointment on the board. However, at present there are no nominated directors by both.