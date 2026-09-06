Street signs: MFs led strong equity inflows, legal hurdles before IPO

Mutual funds (MFs) bought equities worth nearly ₹60,000 crore in August 2026, indicating buoyant net inflows into active and passive equity schemes last month. The net investments by MFs was the highest in three months. Apart from net investments into equity schemes, the MF buying is influenced by changes in asset allocation of hybrid funds and cash holding of active equity schemes. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is set to release the category wise net inflow data for August this week.

A former director of a company that recently announced its initial public offering (IPO) had filed a petition before the NCLT Bengaluru Bench seeking to annul his 2023 share sale to the RM Employee Benefit Trust and halt the company’s proposed IPO, alleging that the company had tricked him into selling his 9.41 per cent stake in the company. In response, the firm and its promoter have challenged the petition’s maintainability and filed a perjury application alleging false statements on oath. The matter is currently pending, according to its Red Herring Prospectus. When asked about it, the investment bankers of the IPO said Sebi had already cleared it and approved the IPO.