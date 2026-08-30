Street signs: MSCI rebalancing litmus test for CAS, race to the top & more

draft documents of National Stock Exchange (NSE) so­on. Both offerings are set to be the country’s largest ones, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s record. But who will take top honours? Investment bankers say it looks like it could be a close call. Jio Platforms is looking to dilute 2.5 per cent of its equity and is expected to command a valuation of between ₹10 trillion and ₹15 trillion. NSE, meanwhile, is proposing a 6 per cent offer for sale at a valuation of ₹4.5 trillion to ₹6.5 trillion. So, which one would be a bigger one by size? “It will depend on what end of the valuation range they fetch,” said a banker.