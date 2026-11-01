Street signs: Multi-asset funds lose winning edge, FPIs back at buy table

After weeks of sustained selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are showing tentative signs of turning buyers in Indian equities. However, it may be too early to interpret this as a trend reversal, said experts. “It is too early to say that this is a trend reversal, but early signs are positive,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. He attributed the shift to attractive valuations, improving domestic growth prospects and the US Federal Reserve holding rates. Dheeraj Gaur, chief investment strategy officer at Choice Wealth, also cautioned that “one good week after nine not so good ones is not yet a trend”, with a significant portion of settled buying coming through the Jio Platforms allotment.