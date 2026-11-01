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Street signs: Multi-asset funds lose winning edge, FPIs back at buy table

Multi-asset funds deliver an average return of just 1.4% as weakness across asset classes erodes diversification benefits; FPIs show tentative signs of returning to Indian equities

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Multi-asset funds face pressure as equity, debt and precious metal markets weaken, while foreign investors show tentative signs of returning to Indian equities.
Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 11:21 PM IST
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Multi-asset funds lose winning edge 
Multi-asset funds, the mutual fund industry’s all-weather performers, are finding themselves in choppy waters. The category has delivered a one-year average return of just 1.4 per cent, with a sizeable number of schemes slipping into negative territory. The funds had stood out in 2025, outperforming equity, debt and even their hybrid peer, balanced advantage funds, when these categories struggled. However, the tables have turned. Persistent weakness in equity and debt markets, coupled with a correction in precious metal prices after a strong rally, has hit all three underlying asset classes, eroding the category’s diversification advantage. 
FPIs back at buy table, but caution prevails 
After weeks of sustained selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are showing tentative signs of turning buyers in Indian equities. However, it may be too early to interpret this as a trend reversal, said experts. “It is too early to say that this is a trend reversal, but early signs are positive,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. He attributed the shift to attractive valuations, improving domestic growth prospects and the US Federal Reserve holding rates. Dheeraj Gaur, chief investment strategy officer at Choice Wealth, also cautioned that “one good week after nine not so good ones is not yet a trend”, with a significant portion of settled buying coming through the Jio Platforms allotment.
 
   

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Topics :Street SignsFPIsInvestment

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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