Street signs: New territory beckons, SIF naming playbook, and more

A distinct naming trend is emerging as mutual funds roll out their Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs). Several asset management companies have chosen names rooted in precious metals or classical languages such as Sanskrit and Latin. Offerings such as Titanium, Platinum, and Sapphire draw on the vocabulary of rarity and value, while names like Arudha, Diviniti and Altiva reflect Sanskrit and Latin influences, suggesting elevation. The trend is not merely stylistic. Regulations mandate that SIFs carry branding distinct from their parent asset management companies. The move is aimed at clearly ring-fencing these higher-risk, more complex offerings from traditional mutual fund schemes, and reducing the risk of investor confusion.