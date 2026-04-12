Street signs: New territory beckons, SIF naming playbook, and more

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the framework on net settlement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), taxation could become a sticking point. Market participants are still looking for clarity on how capital gains tax will be calculated, and there’s concern about custodians being held accountable for any tax lapses. With implementation expected before the end of 2026, it seems likely that further consultations with tax authorities like Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will be needed to iron out these operational details. The shift to net settlement is significant, but the finer points — especially around compliance — still need careful alignment.