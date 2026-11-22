Street signs: NSE tightens algo access, SAT's new jurisdiction, and more
NSE tightens rules on static IP access for retail algo traders, SAT may hear its first IFSCA appeal, and Shriram Finance is set to replace Trent in the Sensex.
NSE tightens rules on static IP access for retail algo traders, SAT may hear its first IFSCA appeal, and Shriram Finance is set to replace Trent in the Sensex.
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First Published: Nov 22 2026 | 9:27 PM IST