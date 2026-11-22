Shriram Finance will replace Trent in the 30-share BSE Sensex as part of the latest index rejig announced by BSE Index Services. The changes will take effect from December 21. In the BSE Sensex 50, Divi’s Laboratories will replace Wipro. The BSE 100 will see five additions, including Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Vedanta Aluminium, Laurus Labs, Bharat Heavy Electricals and GE Vernova T&D India. The changes also include rejigging of the Sensex Next 50 and Next 30 indices, with Adani Power, Federal Bank and Cummins India among the additions to the latter.