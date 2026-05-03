Street signs: Of balance sheets and West Bengal, Bandhan's 40% sprint

The IPO market feels oddly still these days with only a couple of equity offerings trickling through the past six weeks. It’s not that companies aren’t ready; several are waiting patiently on the sidelines. The real snag seems to be a gap between what issuers hope to get and what investors are willing to pay. There’s a quiet consensus among market watchers: a large, successful IPO could be lift sentiment. All eyes now seem fixed on SBI Funds Management, which is preparing for a nearly ₹15,000-crore issue, as soon as next month. There’s an ironic twist here. Domestic fund managers—especially those at SBI Mutual Fund—play a significant role in determining IPO pricing. As one banker half-joked, the hope is that they price their own offering attractively enough to revive the very sentiment they help shape.