Street Signs: Oil calm, boardroom scrutiny and NSE's surveillance push

The benchmark Nifty 50 ended the last two weeks with gains on the back of Q4 earnings that did not carry many negative surprises and favourable state election outcomes, which sparked hopes of better state-centred coordination. The broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 hitting all-time highs last week. However, fresh skirmishes between the US and Iran trimmed the weekly gains, with the Nifty rising 0.7 per cent. Going forward, a lasting resolution to the US-Iran conflict and stable oil prices will be key to the market’s trajectory. “On the upside, the 24,450-24,500 zone is expected to act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the downside, the 23,850-23,800 zone remains a crucial support area. The next breakout from this tightening range could potentially decide the market’s near-term direction,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.