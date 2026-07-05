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Street signs: Old bourse and a new hope, slow start to busy month

Revival hopes for the Calcutta Stock Exchange, key Nifty levels and a packed IPO pipeline dominate market buzz as investors track earnings and FPI inflows

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Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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Old bourse, new hope
 
From the clouds of closure around last year’s Diwali to a glimmer of hope this year, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) is drawing interest as some eye a potential comeback. Following the West Bengal government’s indication of reviving the 118-year-old bourse, shares of the exchange have rallied in the unlisted market. Prices, which were below ₹1,500 before June, have climbed to nearly ₹2,000 apiece on select unlisted platforms. Volumes, however, remain thin. Market players flagged that a near-term revival will be an uphill task, given stiff competition and a segment that has evolved into a highly tech-driven, liquidity-centric ecosystem.
 
24,150-24,100 key support levels for Nifty
 
Indian shares rose to log their fourth consecutive weekly gain last week, as easing oil, and the measures to support the rupee and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) flows continued to boost sentiment. The trajectory of monsoons and the results of the June quarter will determine the market trajectory. “Nifty continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, and 100-day exponential moving averages. The daily relative strength index ( RSI) has moved above the 60 mark, signalling a bullish momentum. Going forward,  24,400–24,450 is expected to act as a crucial resistance area. A decisive move above 24,450 could trigger a fresh leg of the rally towards 24,700... On the downside, 24,150–24,100 is likely to provide immediate support,” said Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
 
Slow start to busy month
 
The IPO market is expected to remain subdued this week, with Kusumgar, a manufacturer of engineered synthetic fabrics, the only mainboard offering scheduled to open. Activity is set to gather pace later in the month, with seven to eight public issues likely to hit the market. SBI Funds Management and Laser Power & Infra are expected to announce their price bands this week, while Manipal Health Enterprises, which operates the Manipal Hospitals chain, is also likely to launch its public offering this month. Two infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) are also expected to debut during the month. “The issues of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises will be the  bellwethers for other large-ticket offerings. Much depends on their success,” said an investment banker.
   

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Topics :Calcutta Stock ExchangeCSEsharesNifty

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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