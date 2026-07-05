Street signs: Old bourse and a new hope, slow start to busy month

The IPO market is expected to remain subdued this week, with Kusumgar, a manufacturer of engineered synthetic fabrics, the only mainboard offering scheduled to open. Activity is set to gather pace later in the month, with seven to eight public issues likely to hit the market. SBI Funds Management and Laser Power & Infra are expected to announce their price bands this week, while Manipal Health Enterprises, which operates the Manipal Hospitals chain, is also likely to launch its public offering this month. Two infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) are also expected to debut during the month. “The issues of SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises will be the bellwethers for other large-ticket offerings. Much depends on their success,” said an investment banker.