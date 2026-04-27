Street Signs: Rebound rally, reluctant IPOs, Vedanta split reshapes indices

Funny how lines sometimes blur in finance. What used to be a straight rivalry between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) players is starting to look more like a quiet partnership. Not long ago, they were competing for the same money. Now, they’re feeding into each other. Two things seem to be driving this. One, PMS managers are leaning on mutual funds to fill gaps in their portfolios — especially for gold and silver exposure after the sharp rally, and for debt where mutual fund structures offer better liquidity and efficiency. Two, a new breed of PMS platforms, like Dezerv, are curating baskets of mutual funds themselves. The numbers are already meaningful — PMS players together have parked nearly ₹90,000 crore in mutual funds. What’s even more telling is the response from the other side. Mutual fund sales teams are no longer just competing with PMS firms; they’re actively reaching out to them, building relationships, and treating them as a distribution channel. Rivals on paper. Partners in practice. At least, that seems to be the mantra for some.