Street signs: Slump in domestic flows adds to largecap woes, and more

The benchmark Nifty 50 is approaching the “oversold” territory as the seven consecutive weekly correction has weakened technical parameters of the widely-tracked index, say analysts. According to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities, its relative strength index (RSI) currently stands at 31.22, close to the “oversold” threshold of 30. “While the indicator is approaching oversold territory, a technical bounce would require price-based confirmation rather than RSI alone,” he said. According to a Choice Institutional Equities analysis, Nifty is “witnessing a gradual deterioration in its weekly structure, with the recent breakdown below the 23,070 support zone weakening the near-term setup”. It sees 22,380 level as a key support and 23,400 as immediate resistance.