Street signs: Suitability check for F&O trading, migration rethink & more

players attribute to concerns raised by the market regulator. In a notice to members, the exchange said it was reassessing the plan and timelines after interactions with stakeholders and inputs received. The exchange had issued a circular in July regarding the migration as part of its infrastructure expansion. It is evaluating various options to determine the optimal approach and will communicate any action required from members once the plan and timelines are finalised.
Ahead of the much awaited listing of Jio Platforms on October 28, the grey market premium of the shares stood at 22 per cent,
with a minor fall from ₹250 to ₹248. The ₹30,213 crore issue — the largest by size in India so far — saw heavy institutional demand. Experts expect modest gains on the listing day if the conditions and sentiments in the secondary market remain favourable.