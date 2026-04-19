Street signs: Tighter leash for trading excesses, Sebi's speedy reforms

Stock exchanges have sharpened their surveillance toolkit with a revised penalty framework for brokers, signalling a tougher stance on market abuse. The new rules standardise enforcement while raising the cost of non-compliance, particularly in algorithmic trading. Missing unique algo IDs, quote stuffing, and skewed order-to-trade ratios will now invite steeper and more immediate penalties. At one level, this is about discipline; at another, it reflects the regulator’s intent to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated trading strategies. With graded actions — from advisories to monetary penalties — the framework aims to balance deterrence with proportionality, all while nudging the market towards cleaner, more transparent practices.