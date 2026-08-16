Street signs: To friends at a discount, NSE rolls out shorter SLB contracts

A promoter’s pre-initial public offering (IPO) share transfers have caught the attention of market watchers, with several users wishing for a network of “close friends” to get shares at a discount. The red herring prospectus of a firm disclosed that one of the promoters made transfers to certain of his ‘close friends, family friends and close business associates’ nearly two years ago. While acknowledging the risks around such transfers, the company noted in its RHP: “These transfers were undertaken at prices which may be lower than the offer price. Although these transfers were completed in accordance with applicable law, there can be no assurance that these transactions will not attract adverse perception among investors post listing of the equity shares.”