Street signs: Weather derivatives navigate Mumbai rain, trading swings

Nifty posted its third consecutive week of gains last week, its longest winning streak this year, as easing crude oil prices and policy measures to support the rupee and mobilised foreign currency deposits boosted investor sentiment. However, the purchasing managers’ index released last week showed a slowdown in economic activity, while the deficient monsoon continues to worry investors. “The index is likely to remain range-bound over the next couple of sessions. On the upside, the 24,250–24,300 zone will act as an immediate hurdle. A decisive and sustainable move above 24,300 could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 24,500... However, this bullish setup remains valid only if one crucial support zone continues to hold firm,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.