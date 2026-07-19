Street signs: WTM slot opens, street hopeful of SMC & fund manager effect

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has begun the search for a whole-time member for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified financial regulator in Gift City. At present, the IFSCA has a chairperson as the head, followed by several Executive Directors (EDs) heading different segments such as the capital markets, commodities, market intermediaries, and supervision, among others. It doesn’t have anyone holding the position of a whole-time member. DEA has now invited applications by August 14, for a three-year term, from experienced experts with an age cap of 58 years. The WTM will be eligible for a re-appointment, but with an upper age limit of 62 years. In comparison, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) currently has four WTMs.