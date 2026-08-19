Strict action against those trying to manipulate CAS: Sebi chairman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said that the regulator would take strict action against any participant who tries to carry out any manipulative activity in the newly launched closing auction session (CAS).

CAS, made effective from August 3, is a 20-minute trading window from 3.15 pm to 3.35 pm used to determine the closing price of stocks through an auction mechanism. At present, it is applicable only to stocks in the futures and options segment.

“If people do manipulation in CAS, then we will take strict action and (will) do it immediately… If someone thinks that they will manipulate the CAS to defame it, then they are mistaken,” the chairman stated on the sidelines of the FICCI Capital Markets Conference.

The Sebi chairman further added that the new mechanism is more effective in identifying any manipulative activity compared with the previous volume-weighted average price (VWAP) system. “In the CAS system, we have more capability to catch manipulation. Compared to the old VWAP system, in the CAS system, we can catch manipulation relatively easily,” Pandey added. On concerns over liquidity and participation, the Sebi chairman added that participation is increasing both from mutual funds and proprietary traders. Pandey said that the regulator is looking at the constraints on participation. According to sources, Sebi has held several deliberations with market participants, including brokers and fund houses, to address the concerns.

“Client orders received between 3.15 pm and 3.20 pm will be accepted as after-market orders (AMOs) from September and placed for execution at 3.20 pm… We are also working to display the CAS indicative equilibrium (close) price as the last traded price in the watchlist and the index price after 3.20 pm,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Securities. He added that they are also working on investor-awareness initiatives around CAS through webinars, reels and blogs. Industry players said brokers will update their systems to facilitate AMOs, which were not being accepted so far.