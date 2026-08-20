Strip out oil, and the June quarter's earnings story inverts: JM Financial

Disclaimer: This article is written by Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, MD & head of research, JM Financial Institutional Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Q1FY27 produced the cleanest earnings beat India has seen in three years. Nifty50 EPS grew 12.9 per cent year-on-year against an expectation of 4.5 per cent. Excluding financials, EPS still rose 11.5 per cent versus a 1.9 per cent forecast; excluding oil & gas as well, 7.6 per cent against 3.2 per cent. On every cut, the index delivered roughly three times what the street had pencilled in.

Widen the lens and the beat looks remarkably even. Profits grew 12 per cent across the NSE100, 10.4 per cent across the NSE200 and 12.4 per cent across the NSE500, a band so narrow it suggests nothing much distinguished large caps from the rest of the market.

That reading is wrong, and the reason is a single sector. One sector is doing all the distortion Across the NSE500, oil & gas revenue rose 29 per cent but profits fell 51 per cent, as refining and marketing spreads compressed. The Nifty's energy constituents grew profits 28 per cent over the same quarter. Same sector, opposite outcomes, and because the loss-making end of the complex sits largely outside the top 50, the drag lands disproportionately on the broader indices. Remove oil & gas and the ranking does not merely shift. It inverts, and does so monotonically. Nifty profits grew 11.1 per cent; the NSE100 17.5 per cent; the NSE200 19.8 per cent; the NSE500 20.7 per cent; the Nifty Next 50 28.7 per cent; the midcap index 35.7 per cent; and small caps 41.9 per cent. The further down the capitalisation curve you go, the faster profits grew.

ALSO READ: Consumer durables, financial shine most in Q1; growth could normalise by Q4 The headline numbers say the opposite. The midcap index reported a 1 per cent profit decline for the quarter and the Nifty Next 50 was flat at 0.3 per cent, figures that would ordinarily read as a broad-market stall. Both are almost entirely an energy artefact. Operating leverage worked - outside the Nifty The margin picture tells the same story from a different angle. At the index level, Nifty revenue grew about 19 per cent while EBITDA rose only 7 per cent. Even after stripping out both financials, where an EBITDA construct means little, and oil & gas, the gap persists: revenue up 18 per cent, EBITDA up 12 per cent, profit up just 7.6 per cent. The Nifty sold considerably more without converting it into proportionate operating profit.

Below the top 50, the relationship is the reverse. On the same clean cut, NSE500 revenue grew 18.5 per cent and EBITDA 17 per cent; the midcap index grew revenue 19.8 per cent and EBITDA 24.2 per cent; small caps 20.5 per cent and 27.1 per cent. Margins expanded. Profit growth of 35 per cent and 38 per cent respectively followed from operating leverage, not from accounting. India's margin problem in Q1FY27 was a large-cap problem. Growth and beats are not the same thing None of which means midcaps deserve a blank cheque, and here the data cuts the other way. Of 349 companies under our coverage, 46 per cent beat estimates and 29 per cent missed, against a 5 per cent variance threshold. Split by market capitalisation, large caps led with a 50.6 per cent beat ratio; small caps managed 42.4 per cent and midcaps just 40.6 per cent, the weakest cohort.

Midcaps grew fastest and disappointed most often. That combination has one explanation: expectations were already there. Growth was delivered; surprise was not. Investors buying the mid-cap earnings acceleration are buying something the market has largely priced. ALSO READ: Q1 outliers: 26 Nifty 500 stocks post over 50% PAT, revenue growth Sector leadership across the NSE500 was where the cyclical recovery has been building: telecom profits up 85 per cent, non-ferrous metals 60 per cent, construction 58 per cent, textiles 57 per cent, ferrous metals 51 per cent, chemicals 42 per cent, organised retail 37 per cent and banks 22 per cent. The misses clustered in oil & gas, plastics and pipes, general insurance, fertilisers, FMCG, cement, pharmaceuticals and, worst of all, aviation, which swung to a loss.

The ask for the next nine months Despite a beat of this size, we have cut FY27 Nifty EPS by 0.4 per cent and raised FY28 by 0.3 per cent. A quarter this good produced no upgrade cycle. That leaves FY27E Nifty EPS growth at 15.2 per cent and FY28E at 17.6 per cent. Having banked 12.9 per cent in the first quarter, the remaining nine months must deliver 16.7 per cent. It is also a concentrated ask: metals & mining (+29 per cent growth on a 5.7 per cent weight in Nifty profits), automobiles (+24 per cent on 5.7 per cent), NBFCs (+36 per cent on 4.5 per cent) and telecom (+44 per cent on 3.2 per cent). A fifth of index profits must grow at two to three times the index rate, with metals dependent on global prices, autos on a recovery invisible in Q1, where Nifty auto profits fell 14 per cent, and telecom on tariff discipline holding.