Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stock

However, while it will boost book value by around 5-6 per cent, it will lead to some earnings per share dilution due to the bigger equity base. The induction of a strategic global investor should support business expansion and improve funding costs. However, Fairfax is expected to fund its IDBI Bank acquisition by selling all or part of its 11 per cent stake in IIFL, which would alter the shareholding pattern.
While the board has approved the proposal, the issue is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. IIFL has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 4, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue, increase in authorised share capital, amendments to the Articles of Association, etc. Apart from Blackstone, the promoters, Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, will infuse ₹1,264 crore via warrants (including an issuance to Ardent Impex). The promoter stake will dip marginally to 23.8 per cent from the current 24.8 per cent, with no change in control. Blackstone may nominate two retiring non-executive directors (and directors to other group companies) as long as it holds over a 10 per cent stake.