Home / Markets / News / Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stock

Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stock

Blackstone-led capital infusion of ₹6,414 crore is expected to strengthen IIFL Finance's capital adequacy, ease funding constraints and support growth in its secured lending business

IIFL Finance
premium
IIFL Finance's ₹6,414-crore capital infusion led by Blackstone is expected to strengthen its capital position, ease funding constraints and support expansion in gold loans and other secured lending businesses. | Photo: Facebook
Devangshu Datta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 10:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
There has been a positive reaction to the news that IIFL Finance will have new strategic investors in Blackstone and Anchorage, with warrants also issued to other promoters. The capital infusion would be ₹6,414 crore, approximately 37 per cent of book value. Blackstone, through its Singapore-based investment vehicle Ingot SG, will subscribe to an issue of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) worth ₹5,000 crore (roughly $535 million) at a conversion price of ₹602 per share, which is a small discount to the pre-announcement closing price of ₹626.65 on the BSE. Given the positive sentiment surrounding the investment, the stock gained 6.3 per cent in trade on Wednesday.
 
Blackstone will hold a 15.7 per cent stake post-conversion. The conversion will happen within 17 months and 15 days of allotment. Anchorage Capital will invest ₹150 crore through two of its schemes. All the conversions will be at ₹602 per share, and Anchorage will hold a 0.47 per cent stake. The entire CCPS investment will be infused as primary capital, with 100 per cent of the CCPS consideration payable at allotment. For the warrants issued to the promoters, 25 per cent of the consideration will be received upfront and the balance upon exercise within 18 months.
 
The key Tier 1 capital ratio should eventually rise to 26 per cent from 12.4 per cent at the end of Q2FY27. The company says it will push the capital adequacy ratio up from 17 per cent (end-September 2026) to 30 per cent. This should lead to a rating upgrade and ease capital constraints. 
 
However, while it will boost book value by around 5-6 per cent, it will lead to some earnings per share dilution due to the bigger equity base. The induction of a strategic global investor should support business expansion and improve funding costs. However, Fairfax is expected to fund its IDBI Bank acquisition by selling all or part of its 11 per cent stake in IIFL, which would alter the shareholding pattern.
 
While the board has approved the proposal, the issue is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. IIFL has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 4, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue, increase in authorised share capital, amendments to the Articles of Association, etc. Apart from Blackstone, the promoters, Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, will infuse ₹1,264 crore via warrants (including an issuance to Ardent Impex). The promoter stake will dip marginally to 23.8 per cent from the current 24.8 per cent, with no change in control. Blackstone may nominate two retiring non-executive directors (and directors to other group companies) as long as it holds over a 10 per cent stake.
 
Access to Blackstone's global network and operational expertise across technology, data and AI should lend muscle to IIFL's capabilities and support scaling. IIFL intends to utilise the capital to accelerate growth in its gold finance business and expand its secured lending franchise. IIFL also intends to strengthen its co-lending partnerships with banks and invest in technology.
 
In terms of branding, Blackstone, a large global private equity investor, provides institutional endorsement. By maintaining their stake and continuing to control the company, the promoters imply that the strategic direction will remain the same. The company’s cost of finance was expected to improve anyway after the lifting of an RBI ban, but this investment could add to the confidence of lenders. IIFL Home Finance, the housing subsidiary in which IIFL holds an 80 per cent stake, is also seen to be in recovery mode. IIFL also holds a 100 per cent stake in IIFL Samasta Finance, the MFI subsidiary.
 
The AUM is expected to be around ₹1.4 trillion in FY27, and debt should fall from around ₹90,000 crore to around ₹85,000 crore in FY27 due to the headroom from the capital infusion. Return on assets (RoA) should rise as a result, though return on equity (RoE) may be pulled down due to the equity dilution. The net interest margin (NIM) could grow by 25-45 basis points over FY27-FY29. Credit costs will also decline. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are expected to decline from 1.5 per cent of assets in FY26 to around 1.1 per cent by FY29, while net NPA should drop from 0.7 per cent in FY26 to 0.5 per cent in FY29.
 
Most analysts are raising EPS estimates despite the equity dilution. IIFL trades at moderate valuations, and AUM could grow by over 20 per cent over the next two financial years (until FY29), while net profit could rise by close to 60 per cent over the same period. Consensus suggests that the share could see significant appreciation.  The writer is a New Delhi-based independent journalist
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NRIs can complete investment KYC from abroad starting Dec 3: What changes?

Stock Market Close: Sensex pares gains but ends 773 pts up, Nifty at 25,255; PSU Bank rises 3%

Bulls in action! Sensex zooms 1,400 pts intraday; oil, FII buying aid rally

Rentomojo climbs 10% to 52-wk high; what's behind gains as Q2 PAT dips 63%?

BHEL shares up 3.5% on Power Grid order for Gujarat synchronous condensers

Topics :IIFL GroupMarket newsStock AnalysisThe CompassNBFC sectorBlackstone

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

Next Story