Strong asset growth, moderate valuations bode well for IIFL Finance stock

The AUM is expected to be around ₹1.4 trillion in FY27, and debt should fall from around ₹90,000 crore to around ₹85,000 crore in FY27 due to the headroom from the capital infusion. Return on assets (RoA) should rise as a result, though return on equity (RoE) may be pulled down due to the equity dilution. The net interest margin (NIM) could grow by 25-45 basis points over FY27-FY29. Credit costs will also decline. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are expected to decline from 1.5 per cent of assets in FY26 to around 1.1 per cent by FY29, while net NPA should drop from 0.7 per cent in FY26 to 0.5 per cent in FY29.