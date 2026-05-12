Strong domestic demand may offset conflict impact for Indian Hotels in FY27

Consolidated cash was ₹4,300 crore and capex was ₹1,000 crore during FY26, with ₹650 crore towards renovation and upgradation, and the rest on greenfield development. Management has annual capex guidance of ₹1,000-1,200 crore. Dividend at ₹3.25/share was higher than ₹2.25/share in FY25.

The management believes the consolidated operating profit margin of 35 per cent could improve as new brands mature. IHCL expects over 60 hotel openings in FY27, with over 4,250 new keys. Management expects over 12 per cent Y-o-Y top-line growth in Q1FY27, off a low base due to Operation Sindoor.

The hospitality industry was in an upcycle until March, and IHCL was well-placed given the diversified brand portfolio, track record, robust balance sheet, and capital-light strategy. IHCL’s new business verticals, such as Ginger and Qmin, among others, grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹750 crore in FY26. The integration of newly acquired brands such as Clarks, Brij, and Atmantan could generate revenue of ₹250 crore in FY27, with RevPAR growth of 7-9 per cent, and scale-up of new and re-imagined brands. IHCL has a pipeline of 31,300 signed keys (80 per cent asset-light) with a current operational portfolio of 33,091 keys, guaranteeing top-line growth as capacity rises.