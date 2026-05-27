Hospital stocks have emerged as one of the strongest themes in 2026, clearly outperforming broader benchmark indices despite market volatility. The outperformance has been driven by strong earnings growth, improved occupancy levels, higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), and aggressive expansion plans by major hospital chains.

Analysts believe that the ongoing rally is fundamentally backed by strong operating performance. Most listed hospital companies are reporting healthy double-digit revenue growth along with margin expansion. In terms of earnings, hospital companies mentioned above (excluding Aster DM) collectively reported strong financial performance in FY26, with aggregate revenue rising 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,321.3 crore, compared with ₹60,905.6 crore in FY25.

Operating performance also improved significantly, as combined Ebitda climbed 20.3 per cent to ₹15,720.1 crore in FY26 from ₹13,060.2 crore in FY25. Aggregate net profit increased 20.9 per cent to ₹7,507.1 crore in FY26, up from ₹6,207.5 crore in the previous fiscal year.

What's driving the healthcare stocks rally?

Analysts said the sector is also benefiting from long-term structural drivers such as increasing healthcare awareness, insurance penetration, medical tourism, growing lifestyle diseases, and a sharp rise in demand for specialised services.

Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at SAMCO Securities, said that for years, listed hospital businesses were viewed as capital-intensive and slow-compounding stories due to long gestation periods, regulatory overhangs, and heavy expansion costs. But that perception is changing now.