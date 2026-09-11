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Strong growth boost needed for Metro Brands to shed underperformer tag

Growth triggers, new brand partnerships and regulatory tailwinds offer support, but a rerating hinges on stronger volumes and growth rates as valuations remain elevated

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)
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Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
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The country’s largest listed footwear maker by market capitalisation (mcap), Metro Brands has underperformed the broader markets, shedding about a quarter of its value over the past year.
 
The company has not been able to meet the growth and margin expectations of analysts and this has resulted in the footwear major turning into a laggard on the returns front.
 
While there are multiple growth triggers and regulatory tailwinds, a rerating hinges on a pickup in volumes and growth rates. At the current price, the stock is trading at 50 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
While revenue in the June quarter was up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), it has been a declining trend over the last two quarters.
 
The company and the sector started off on a muted note as the West Asia war-led disruption and a shift in marriage dates due to the inauspicious Adhik Maas weighed on growth.
 
However, a pickup in demand sentiment in June and a healthy wedding season helped it post a 15 per cent growth in the quarter. 
 
Among its channels, offline or in-store sales led the growth with a 16 per cent improvement while e-commerce including omni-channel grew at a slower pace of 9 per cent.
 
The margin picture in the quarter was mixed. While gross margin expanded by 20 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 59.5 per cent, operating profit margin fell by 110 bps at 29.8 per cent.
 
This is on account of higher employee costs (up 50 bps) and higher other expenses (up 70 bps).
 
Emkay Research maintained its positive stance on the back of strong mid-teens growth prospects. It was bolstered by its existing portfolio (Metro/Mochi/ Walkway/Crocs), new scalable partnerships (Foot Locker/FILA/Clarks), and optionality from a healthy balance sheet (40 per cent cash at the end of FY26).
 
While the stock has been an underperformer, analysts led by Devanshu Bansal of the brokerage, say that new growth engines/leadership investments have to fire for the stock to re-rate.
 
Metro’s store additions for the quarter were muted as the company added only nine stores to its portfolio of 1,041 stores across the country. Metro had added 42 stores in the March quarter and the average additions over the previous three quarters were 35 stores.
 
The company has, however, indicated that the pace of additions will pick up in the coming quarters. For FY27, the company has reiterated its mid-teens revenue growth guidance.
 
Though Metro has consistently outperformed the footwear pack (on the revenue/operational front), and going ahead, too, it has maintained mid-teens revenue growth guidance, the Street remains unimpressed.
 
Analysts led by Deep Shah of Equirus Securities point out that against the backdrop of continued investment behind brands, new brand additions and reach expansion, the current growth run rate is not exciting enough.
 
While the company is well placed with its multi-occasion and multi-brand offerings, current valuations of 51 times FY28 earnings factors in all the positives. It has maintained an ‘add’ rating with a target price of ₹1,124. 
 
The correction in the stock price, however, has prompted Kotak Research to upgrade the stock to ‘add’ from ‘reduce’ with a target price of ₹1,000.
 
The positive thesis, according to analysts led by Umang Mehta of the brokerage, is premised on a more favourable formal industry backdrop (following the goods and services tax or GST rate cut).
 
It is also on the potential acceleration in the sports and athleisure segment as regulatory hurdles ease and an attractive long-term potential of the value format, Walkway.
   

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Topics :Metro BrandsShare priceFootwearStock Analysis

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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