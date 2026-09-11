Strong growth boost needed for Metro Brands to shed underperformer tag

The country’s largest listed footwear maker by market capitalisation (mcap), Metro Brands has underperformed the broader markets, shedding about a quarter of its value over the past year.

The company has not been able to meet the growth and margin expectations of analysts and this has resulted in the footwear major turning into a laggard on the returns front.

While there are multiple growth triggers and regulatory tailwinds, a rerating hinges on a pickup in volumes and growth rates. At the current price, the stock is trading at 50 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

While revenue in the June quarter was up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), it has been a declining trend over the last two quarters.

The margin picture in the quarter was mixed. While gross margin expanded by 20 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 59.5 per cent, operating profit margin fell by 110 bps at 29.8 per cent.

Among its channels, offline or in-store sales led the growth with a 16 per cent improvement while e-commerce including omni-channel grew at a slower pace of 9 per cent.

However, a pickup in demand sentiment in June and a healthy wedding season helped it post a 15 per cent growth in the quarter.

The company and the sector started off on a muted note as the West Asia war-led disruption and a shift in marriage dates due to the inauspicious Adhik Maas weighed on growth.

This is on account of higher employee costs (up 50 bps) and higher other expenses (up 70 bps).

Emkay Research maintained its positive stance on the back of strong mid-teens growth prospects. It was bolstered by its existing portfolio (Metro/Mochi/ Walkway/Crocs), new scalable partnerships (Foot Locker/FILA/Clarks), and optionality from a healthy balance sheet (40 per cent cash at the end of FY26).

While the stock has been an underperformer, analysts led by Devanshu Bansal of the brokerage, say that new growth engines/leadership investments have to fire for the stock to re-rate.