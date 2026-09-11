Strong growth boost needed for Metro Brands to shed underperformer tag

The company has, however, indicated that the pace of additions will pick up in the coming quarters. For FY27, the company has reiterated its mid-teens revenue growth guidance.
Though Metro has consistently outperformed the footwear pack (on the revenue/operational front), and going ahead, too, it has maintained mid-teens revenue growth guidance, the Street remains unimpressed.
Analysts led by Deep Shah of Equirus Securities point out that against the backdrop of continued investment behind brands, new brand additions and reach expansion, the current growth run rate is not exciting enough.
While the company is well placed with its multi-occasion and multi-brand offerings, current valuations of 51 times FY28 earnings factors in all the positives. It has maintained an ‘add’ rating with a target price of ₹1,124.