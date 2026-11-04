Strong loan growth, improving asset quality positive for SBI's outlook

NIM improved 7 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis. Loan growth — excluding loans against FCNR(B) — was at 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y, which undershot expectations. The bank maintained FY27 credit or loan growth guidance of 14-15 per cent. Corporate loan growth was low at 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, even though it was up 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth was led by agriculture (up 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 23 per cent Y-o-Y), SME (up 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 22 per cent Y-o-Y) and overseas loans (up 8 per cent Q-o-Q and 23 per cent Y-o-Y). Retail loan growth (up 3 per cent Q-o-Q and 15 per cent Y-o-Y) was led by gold loans (up 10 per cent Q-o-Q and 89 per cent Y-o-Y), while home loans, Xpress credit (unsecured personal loans) and auto loans were slow.