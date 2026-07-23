Strong Q1 FY27 for Eternal, market share gains ahead for Blinkit

Food delivery contributed 15 per cent of Q1 revenue with MTU at over 27 million (a growth of 18.8 per cent). The Zomato food delivery NOV also grew by 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y vs 18.8 per cent in Q4FY26, with margin expansion leading to adjusted Ebitda growth of 34.4 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹606 crore with 17 bps Q-o-Q margin expansion (60 bps Y-o-Y). The robust food delivery growth is due to higher density and improved monetisation (a rise of 80 bps Q-o-Q) in take-rate to 32.8 per cent of NOV.

Blinkit contributed 78 per cent of Q1 revenue. Blinkit’s NOV went to ₹7,130 crore in the quarter under review with a focus on growth resulting in 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q decline in net average order value (NAOV) to ₹518, while MTU growth also rose to 16.9 per cent (vs 15.3 per cent in Q4FY26) and frequency of orders increased (3.47 in Q1FY27 vs 3.36 in Q4FY26). The take rate increased by 60 bps Q-o-Q to 27.5 per cent, though the 2.0 per cent Q-o-Q rise in direct costs/order to ₹115 meant a 10 bps decline in contribution margin to 4 per cent. The increase in direct cost is due to some states implementing minimum wages and higher delivery payouts. 200 dark stores were added, taking the cumulative count to 2,443.