Strong Q1 FY27 for Eternal, market share gains ahead for Blinkit

Eternal’s results for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) beat consensus estimates. Its quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit saw its net order value (NOV) rise by 19.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), compared to an 8.2 per cent rise Q-o-Q in the preceding quarter.
While Blinkit’s average order value (AOV) dipped marginally, a large increase in monthly transacting users (MTU) and increased frequency of transactions demonstrated its ability to gain market share.
Eternal’s consolidated revenue was ₹20,211 crore, up 182 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 17 per cent Q-o-Q. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was ₹598 crore, up 416 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q with a 2.9 per cent margin, up 133 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. The reported net profit was ₹92 crore, up 268 per cent Y-o-Y — pulled down by a higher tax outgo of ₹180 crore as the carried-forward losses were fully neutralised in FY27. Reported net profit was down 47 per cent Q-o-Q.