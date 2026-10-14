Strong Q2 bookings, FY27 pipeline boost outlook for Prestige Estates

In the commercial (office) segment, gross leasing was 1.7 million square feet in Q2FY27 and 3.2 million square feet in the first half of FY27. Leasing in FY26 stood at 4.5 million square feet. In the retail segment, consumption in malls in Q2FY27 was Rs 720 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y), with 5.2 million footfalls and 99 per cent occupancy levels. While the office segment ended with exit rentals of Rs 840 crore at the end of Q2FY27, the metric for the retail portfolio stood at Rs 280 crore. Occupancy levels for the hospitality (hotels) segment stood at an average of 70 per cent in the first half of FY27. The expansion pipeline for the hospitality segment got a boost recently when CPP Investments infused Rs 3,000 crore for a 27 per cent stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures. The proceeds from the sale are expected to be utilised for growth capital, debt reduction and operational expenses.