Strong Q2, future prospects keep Street bullish on Tata Steel stock

Strong domestic performance and improvements in its European operations could lead to bullish prospects for Tata Steel in FY28, and the second half (H2) of FY27 may see a sharp improvement over the first-half (H1) performance.

For the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27, Tata Steel’s consolidated EBITDA increased by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 13.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹10,530 crore, beating consensus estimates on strong India volumes and a recovery at Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN), despite higher costs and losses in UK operations. The narrative is similar to that of the last several quarters, though the beat on consensus estimates and confident commentary are encouraging. Strong domestic demand, efficient operations and steady capex are driving the stock. TSN is recovering, but recoveries at both TSN and Tata Steel UK remain policy-dependent.