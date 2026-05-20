Strong Q4 lifts OMC stocks, though FY27 outlook remains uncertain

Since March 1, energy markets have been in turmoil due to the West Asia crisis (Iran war). Oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have reported surprisingly good results for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, but near-term uncertainties are affecting the June quarter (Q1) of FY27.

As a partial relief to OMCs, the government has allowed an increase in retail petrol and diesel prices by ₹3.90 per litre in Delhi. The hike reduces daily under-recoveries to around ₹13 per litre at spot Brent price of $110 per barrel (bbl), with ₹96 per US dollar and refining cracks of $15 per bbl. Brent would need to drop to $89 per bbl to normalise earnings with this hike.

In Q4FY26, IOC reported adjusted Ebitda of ₹21,930 crore, up 5.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was much higher than consensus estimates. Gross refining margin (GRM) was not disclosed, but strong GRMs and inventory gains appear to have driven profits. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was ₹13,200 crore, up 9 per cent Q-o-Q and 82 per cent Y-o-Y.

Losses in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in May are estimated conservatively at ₹420 per cylinder, with HPCL management claiming under-recovery is around ₹670 per cylinder due to high spot cargo rates. More price hikes are likely in a staggered manner across all gas and crude products. Refining cracks for diesel and petrol would have ranged between $15 and $20 per bbl. Given marketing losses, additional government compensation could be on the table.

LPG losses rose to ₹2,400 crore, up 149 per cent Q-o-Q, though cumulative LPG under-recoveries dipped to ₹23,100 crore, down 5 per cent Q-o-Q due to the receipt of ₹3,620 crore in LPG subsidy. Marketing margins would recover only if Brent prices decline substantially, which would likely happen only if the Iran war ends.

If Q1FY27 is fully impacted by higher crude and gas prices, analysts would need to cut FY27 expectations substantially. For IOC, another key monitorable is the commissioning schedule of refining-capacity expansion by 18 million tonnes (MT) per annum by the end of CY26.