Strong revenue growth for Titan, but adverse mix continues to dent margins

There was strong buying interest in gold coins as well. For the second consecutive quarter, coin sales grew sharply and nearly trebled in value compared to Q4 of 2024-25. While this lifted overall sales, the rising share of bullion sales skewed the product mix negatively and weighed on margins. The share of higher-margin studded jewellery in the domestic market, including CaratLane, stood at 31 per cent compared to 34 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Even though the jewellery segment profit for the domestic business grew 41 per cent in the quarter, jewellery segment margins fell 42 basis points (bps) to 11.1 per cent due to the higher mix of gold coins and increased marketing spends. Though CaratLane’s segment margin expanded 130 bps to 8.3 per cent, it was below expectations because of lower revenue growth and continued investment in campaigns. The company indicated that sustaining jewellery segment margins at current levels of 11-11.5 per cent would become challenging if gold prices continue to rise, as that would affect the product mix. It is, however, aiming to sustain healthy segment profit growth going ahead.