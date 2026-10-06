Strong revenue growth powers GCPL's Q2 show, margins remain in focus

Analysts Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni of Nomura Research believe that GCPL is tracking ahead of its guidance so far in terms of sales but could see pressure on margins. They expect the company to step up investments in its new brands and launches, which should aid better revenue growth over the medium term. However, in the near term, higher investments could limit Ebitda growth to the early double digits. They have a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,110.