Strong revenue growth powers GCPL's Q2 show, margins remain in focus

The pre-quarter update of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) for the 2026-27 (FY27) second quarter (July-September/Q2) exceeded expectations for both revenue and operating profit growth. This led to a 4.14 per cent gain in its stock price on Tuesday to ₹872 per share. At the consolidated level, the company projected high-teens revenue growth, high-single-digit underlying volume growth and double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth for the quarter.
Although the year-ago base was favourable, the quarter’s gains occurred despite consumption being impacted by uneven monsoon conditions, led by an intensifying El Niño, and inflationary pressures across several commodity-linked inputs. While the improvement across key markets is positive, margins will be the key factor to watch going forward, given commodity inflation. At the current price, the stock, which has lost over 21 per cent in the past three months, is trading at around 30x its 2027-28 earnings estimates.
In the domestic business, which accounts for 60 per cent of consolidated revenues, the company expects high-single-digit volume growth and revenue growth in the teens. Despite a 100-150-basis point (bp) impact from trade inventory correction, GCPL delivered robust growth, supported by a healthy uptick across the home care and personal care segments. Nuvama Research expects domestic business revenue to grow 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while volumes would rise 8 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q2 of 2025-26.
In the Indonesian market, which accounts for 12 per cent of consolidated revenues and is the single largest overseas market for GCPL, the company is building on the recovery witnessed over the past few quarters. It expects the business to deliver high-teens revenue growth on a base of -7 per cent, supported by high-single-digit volume growth, compared with 2 per cent growth a year ago. The gains in Indonesia are driven by improved execution, sustained market-share momentum, and healthy category trends.
Accounting for 24 per cent of consolidated revenues, the GAUM (referring to the Godrej Africa, US, and Middle East cluster operated by GCPL) business is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and volume growth. Growth on a healthy base, with 25 per cent growth in the year-ago quarter, is driven by its strategy to develop the market in its core categories and transform its portfolio by expanding its presence in scalable, high-margin fast-moving consumer goods categories.
While growth across markets remains strong, how the company navigates the commodity challenges will be critical from a margin standpoint. Cost pressure, according to the company, intensified during the quarter. Barring certain commodities that showed signs of moderation, the quarter saw high inflation across several key raw material baskets, including crude-linked derivatives, palm oil, and other commodity inputs.
The company is offsetting input-cost pressures through a combination of calibrated pricing actions, cost-saving initiatives, supply-chain efficiencies, and disciplined cost management. Though profitability faces pressure, GCPL said it would maintain its focus on volume-led growth.
Nuvama Research expects consolidated gross margin to fall 470 bps Y-o-Y to 47.4 per cent, while Ebitda margin is likely to decrease 130 bps Y-o-Y to 17.9 per cent due to inventory correction. It has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,485. Nomura Research expects consolidated operating profit margin to remain stable quarter-on-quarter but moderate on a Y-o-Y basis to 19 per cent, down 80 bps Y-o-Y, driving 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Ebitda.
Except for the margin guidance, the company has met or exceeded its FY27 guidance, including high-single-digit volume growth for standalone operations and double-digit consolidated Ebitda growth.
Analysts Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni of Nomura Research believe that GCPL is tracking ahead of its guidance so far in terms of sales but could see pressure on margins. They expect the company to step up investments in its new brands and launches, which should aid better revenue growth over the medium term. However, in the near term, higher investments could limit Ebitda growth to the early double digits. They have a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,110.