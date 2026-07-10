Strong volumes, realisations lead to upgrades for Page Industries

In addition to volume growth, the Street will also focus on margins. Pressure on raw materials could recede in the near term as cotton prices have come down from 85 cents to 76 cents per pound. During Q4, inflationary pressures in key input costs, particularly cotton and other raw materials, remained elevated. The company, however, mitigated the impact through strategic sourcing initiatives, supply chain optimisation measures, operational efficiency improvements and selective pricing interventions. Operating profit margin came in at 20.8 per cent, down 62 basis points year-on-year and 214 basis points sequentially. Despite plans to increase investments in technology and marketing, the company reiterated its long-term operating profit margin guidance of 19-21 per cent.