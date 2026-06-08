Stylam Industries shares jump 5%; HDFC Securities upgrades to 'Buy'

HDFC Securities has upgraded Stylam Industries to 'Buy' from 'Add' with a revised target price of ₹3,775 per share, based on 30x March 2028 consolidated earnings per share (EPS) — up from 20x previously — citing the resolution of governance concerns following the exit of one promoter group, visibility from new plant commissioning, revival in domestic operations, and synergy potential from Aica Kogyo's partnership.

The brokerage models 15 per cent, 21 per cent, 21 per cent, and 19 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in volume, revenue, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and adjusted profit after tax (PAT), respectively, over FY26-28.

At 12:52 PM, Stylam Industries share price was trading 4.75 per cent higher at ₹3,201.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 73,891.57. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The brokerage recently interacted with Stylam Industries management — Managing Director Jagdish Gupta and Whole-Time Director Manit Gupta — and came away with the following key takeaways. Demand, pricing, and cost trends Management is targeting at least 20-25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth in the laminates segment for FY27, supported by new plant commissioning and a recovery in domestic demand. Acrylic revenues are expected to reach ₹5-7 crore in FY27, against approximately ₹1.5 crore in FY26. April sales exceeded ₹100 crore — a positive early indicator for Q1FY27 demand.

The company has implemented laminate price hikes to partially offset elevated chemical costs arising from Middle East tensions. However, given relatively lower cost pressures faced by European peers, full cost pass-through remains challenging. Management expects operating leverage benefits and rupee depreciation to mitigate the impact, with Ebitda margins expected to remain broadly stable. Domestic business revival Following a change in management within the domestic business, the company has renewed its focus on strengthening this segment. Management expects the domestic business to begin delivering from Q1FY27, with corrective measures already implemented — though the full impact of these initiatives is likely to be visible from October 2026. Acrylic performance is also expected to improve going forward.

READ | IT stocks crash up to 36% from Feb peak; should you buy? With the exit of Manav Gupta, Jagdish Gupta and Manit Gupta — who earlier led Stylam's export operations — have now assumed responsibility for overall business management, including the domestic segment previously overseen by Manav Gupta. The brokerage views the leadership transition positively, noting that the resolution of governance concerns removes a key overhang on the stock. Promoter restructuring In December 2025, Stylam announced a stake sale by promoter families to Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd., a Japan-based entity. Prior to the transaction, promoters held a combined 54.1 per cent stake — approximately 28 per cent by Manav Gupta and family and 26.1 per cent by Jagdish Gupta and family.

Manav Gupta and family have fully exited by divesting their entire 27.12 per cent stake. Aica Kogyo subsequently launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders at ₹2,250 per share, but saw limited participation — acquiring only approximately 2.75 per cent, taking its total stake to approximately 29.87 per cent. As per the agreement, since Aica Kogyo did not reach a minimum 40 per cent stake post the open offer, Jagdish Gupta and family are expected to divest approximately 10.13 per cent within a month, enabling Aica Kogyo to reach a 40 per cent stake while reducing the Jagdish Gupta family's shareholding to approximately 16.85 per cent.

Governance resolution READ | HFCL, Sterlite Tech freeze at 5% lower circuit after massive rally in 2026 The brokerage had previously cut Stylam's valuation multiple from 30x to 20x due to concerns over strained promoter relations. With the exit of one promoter group, these governance issues have been resolved — an outcome the brokerage views positively — and has accordingly restored the valuation multiple to 30x. Synergy benefits from Aica Kogyo's promoter role have not yet been factored into estimates, pending further clarity. Key risks The brokerage flagged potential delays in commissioning or ramp-up of new plants, the evolving relationship between the erstwhile promoter and the new promoter, and exposure to new capital-intensive business as key risks.