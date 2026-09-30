Subscriber gains positive, but Vodafone Idea yet to bridge funding gap

The capex plan depends on yet-to-be-raised funding. So far, VIL has raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants (₹1,200 crore), external commercial borrowings (ECBs), private banks, and non-fund facilities.
Q1FY27 capex was ₹1,930 crore. The management said the ₹45,000 crore capex plan targets setting up 55,000-57,000 4G sites and 86,000-90,000 5G sites (about 16,000 sites with 5G have already been deployed).
In September, VIL launched an innovative offer of free international roaming with specific tariff plans. This could help it gain high-end subscribers.
It is witnessing better ARPU growth as it has a base of subscribers who are upgrading from voice-only 2G to 4G broadband, and moving to unlimited plans.