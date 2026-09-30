Subscriber gains positive, but Vodafone Idea yet to bridge funding gap

Its spectrum obligations are due in FY29 and it will need more cash for spectrum renewals in FY30. Therefore, it needs a big improvement in cash flow generation and that implies substantial rise in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Despite AGR relief VIL is financially constrained. It must fund capex for a nationwide 5G rollout and it isn’t generating enough cash flow.

But recent data suggests that VIL’s operational health has improved. The stock has yielded returns of over 50 per cent in the last year.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) lags far behind the two leaders in India’s telecom services industry. It is third in terms of market share with 13.9 per cent of subscribers, behind Jio’s 41.6 per cent share and Bharti’s 40.3 per cent.

Net subscribers grew by 300,000 and broadband subscribers (4G/5G) grew by 1.6 million in Q1. The broadband base is now 130 million.

In Q1FY27, VIL reported numbers a little ahead of consensus expectations, with improving subscriber trends and it continued its 4G and 5G rollouts.

Given that it has lost subscribers porting to other operators for years, this is a sign that the bleed may have stopped.

There was also a net addition to the subscriber base in Q1.

The July and August data from the Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) indicates that VIL is witnessing mobile broadband subscriber growth for the first time in years.

VIL’s management repeated its commitment to a capex plan spread over three years. This will cost ₹45,000 crore, with ₹9,000 crore of orders already placed. The management also reiterated a target of tripling cash Ebitda over the next three years.

Bank debt dropped from ₹730 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹210 crore in Q1FY27. Cash and bank balances stood at ₹6,560 crore (end-June 2026). There was an ICRA ratings upgrade to A- (stable).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was flat at 43.1 per cent and lower than Jio (53 per cent) and Airtel (57 per cent).

This is also way behind Jio (₹216) and Airtel (₹264) for the same period.

There was lower churn. ARPU grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (up 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) to ₹177 by June.

It is witnessing better ARPU growth as it has a base of subscribers who are upgrading from voice-only 2G to 4G broadband, and moving to unlimited plans.

In September, VIL launched an innovative offer of free international roaming with specific tariff plans. This could help it gain high-end subscribers.

Q1FY27 capex was ₹1,930 crore. The management said the ₹45,000 crore capex plan targets setting up 55,000-57,000 4G sites and 86,000-90,000 5G sites (about 16,000 sites with 5G have already been deployed).

The capex plan depends on yet-to-be-raised funding. So far, VIL has raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants (₹1,200 crore), external commercial borrowings (ECBs), private banks, and non-fund facilities.

It will sacrifice some near-term upside on ARPU. Neither Airtel or Jio give a breakup of roaming revenues. It is between 1 and 3 per cent for most global operators.

The offer could attract premium customers and induce prepaid customers to upgrade to annual plans, which would improve working capital.

It is commonly available in the US, the European Union (EU) and Singapore, among other markets.

This is the first time free international roaming has been offered as a standard feature in India on prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans.

The offer of free international roaming may be a genuine value for travellers and attract high-value subscribers. VIL is offering free international roaming with postpaid plans of ₹501 and above, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans of ₹451 for enterprises.

But international roaming revenues come from corporate accounts or individuals with high-end postpaid plans and VIL is hoping to make inroads into those subsets of subscribers.

VIL’s current postpaid base is around 6 per cent of subscribers and it needs to improve that.

Subscriber growth is almost saturated across India which means telecom firms or telcos need to earn more from existing users. ViL’s free roaming may help it in this respect by giving it high-end users.

However, VIL needs to raise funding along with an increase in ARPU if it is to meet scheduled debt payments.