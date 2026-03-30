Sugar stocks: Dalmia Bharat, Dwarikesh Sugar rally up to 12%; here's why

Ethanol is made from sugarcane, maize, or grain. It is renewable, domestically produced and has cleaner burning than pure petrol.

India has been aggressively pushing ethanol blending in petrol to cut crude oil imports, save foreign exchange, reduce emissions, and support farmers. Back in July 2025, India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule.

Addressing a public event on Saturday (March 28), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to sugarcane farmers, saying ethanol produced from their crop has helped reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports. He said that without increased ethanol production and its blending with petrol, the country would have had to import an additional 4.5 crore barrels of crude oil annually.

"This shift is visible in the sugar stock prices. However, the rally appears to be largely sentiment-driven. Sugar companies may not see significant immediate gains from this development," the analyst said.