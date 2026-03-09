Sugar stocks defy weak market to rally up to 8%; here's why

Shares of sugar companies witnessed strong buying interest today, defying the broader market weakness triggered by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While the overall market remained under pressure throughout the day, sugar stocks traded higher as crude oil prices surged to their highest levels since 2022.

Dhampur Sugar Mills jumped nearly 8 per cent to around ₹13.10, before paring the gains to trade 4.3 per cent higher at ₹12.70 around 3 PM. Similarly, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar advanced as much as 6 per cent to ₹17.19. At the time of writing this report, the counter traded about 1 per cent higher at ₹16.30.

Other sugar companies like Balrampur Chini, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Avadh Sugar & Energy and Shree Renuka Sugar also gained in trade. Balrampur Chini Mills surged 2.4 per cent to ₹493, Avadh Sugar & Energy climbed 3.5 per cent to ₹397.50. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Shree Renuka Sugars gained about 2.4 per cent to ₹39.35 and ₹24.55, respectively. The rally in sugar stocks followed a sharp spike in crude prices, with Brent crude rising above $115 per barrel amid escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Notably, crude prices have been rising since February 28, when the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran. On Monday, crude oil prices spiked above $115. This was the first time crude crossed the $100 mark since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Deepak Jasani, an independent market expert, said that sugar stocks moved higher as expectations grow that rising ethanol demand will benefit sugar companies. Ethanol is blended with petrol as part of the government's fuel-mix strategy, and therefore, it is increasingly being produced from sugarcane. "The demand from oil marketing companies will remain high as companies will have to meet the ethanol blending targets. In return, investors believe that sugar companies' revenue will improve and that margins will expand," he said. In July 2025, India had achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule.