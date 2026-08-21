Sugar stocks fall over 7% as govt's duty-free import move sparks price woes

Shares of sugar companies reversed their gaining streak as they fell over 7 per cent on the NSE in Friday’s intra-day deals. The sugar stocks lost momentum after the centre allowed duty-free imports of 1 million metric tonnes of raw sugar in an attempt to curb record-high prices.

Among the pack, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was the top laggard, falling 7.2 per cent, followed by Dalmia Bharat, which fell 6.4 per cent intra-day. Balrampur Chini Mills shares cracked over 5 per cent.Uttam Sugar, EID Parry, and Dhampur Sugar Mills were the other losers, falling in the range of 3-4 per cent. Avadh Sugar & Energy, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Shree Renuka Sugars also slipped intraday.

Centre’s action follows sugar’s benchmark ex-mill price in Maharashtra reaching a high of ₹5,400-5,560 per quintal. The spike in prices since March 2026 is largely attributed to bone-dry pipeline stocks with mills, as consumption exceeded production in the 2025-26 season that started on October 1, 2025.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that tightness in demand supply situation has led to firming up of sugar prices and this augurs well for all the sugar mills. Sugar millers will benefit on account of the recent surge in sugar prices as they are sitting on sugar stock at significantly lower cost (around Rs 37/Kg vs current ex-factory realisation of Rs 54-55/kg in UP & Rs 46/Kg in Maharashtra). "The surge in sugar prices will help them mitigate margin pressure in the ethanol division, where there has been no price hike for the last 3 years," Sunny said, adding that his preferred bets in the segment include Balrampur Chini, Triveni and EID Parry. Agrawal, however, attributed the current correction in the sugar stocks to government intervention. He said, "any government intervention can lead to a correction in sugar prices and hence pursuant correction in the stock prices of sugar companies."