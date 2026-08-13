Sugar stocks rally up to 7%; Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur, Avadh hit 52-wk highs

Sugar stocks price movement

Shares of sugar companies logged strong gains in Thursday's trading session, rallying up to 7 per cent on the BSE amid rising sweetener prices.

Share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries surged 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹439.10 in intra-day deals. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹429 touched on April 1, 2026.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Shree Renuka Sugars were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 77,954 at 12:18 PM.

What’s driving sugar share prices? Indian sugar prices rose about 10 per cent over the last month to a record high and are expected to remain high for at least the next three months as supplies tighten, while demand rises owing to the Indian festival season, Reuters reported last week. The tightness in the demand-supply situation has led to firming up of sugar prices providing a bit of relief to the millers to compensate for the increase in sugarcane prices and compressed margin in Ethanol on account of no increase in prices under Juice & B-heavy routes over the past 3 years, the management of Balrampur Chini Mills said.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power. The company presently has ten sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (India) having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 80,000 TCD (Tonnes of Cane per Day), distillery and cogeneration operations of 1050 KLPD (Kilo Liters Per Day) and 175.7 MW (Saleable) respectively. According to Triveni Engineering’s management, the sugar industry outlook remains constructive in the near to medium term. Domestic prices have strengthened meaningfully in recent weeks, supported by lower carry forward inventories, a tighter demand-supply dynamic that exists in the market, and some growing concerns around weather-related risks.

The industry estimates that closing stocks for sugar season 2025-2026 are approximately 4-odd million tonnes, with the possibility of it being slightly lower than that. And this would be the lowest level since September 2017, where industry recorded 3.88 million metric tonnes in the country. That was at a point where domestic consumption was well below 25 million metric tonnes, the company said. Meanwhile, domestic sugar prices increased 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), and India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects low stock levels to push the prices further in the near term.

With the net production and domestic consumption of around 28 mnt, Ind-Ra expects India’s closing sugar stock for SS26 to fall below the normative requirement of around 5.5 mnt, given the likely exports of around 0.5 mnt. While the central government has increased the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by around 3 per cent YoY to ₹365/quintal for SS27, the state advised price for UP is yet to be announced and is a key monitorable, the rating agency said in Dhampur Sugar Mills’ rating rationale. El Nino intensity will be another crucial factor influencing sugarcane yields in SS27, though the impact on UP is likely to be less severe compared to other states due to its superior irrigation levels. However, the likely healthy sugar prices and cost reduction measures adopted by Dhampur Sugar Mills would cushion the impact, the rating agency said.