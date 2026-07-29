Sun Pharma: Bajaj Broking recommends 'Buy'; flags 4 positive cues on charts

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monthly Chart (Source: Bajaj Broking)

"Sun Pharma has exhibited strong relative strength on the monthly chart by retracing its 16-month decline (₹1,960–₹1,583) in just five months. Such a faster retracement signifies robust demand and a decisive shift in momentum," said the brokerage firm in its research note.In the chart above, the base of the entire consolidation is placed at the 12-month exponential moving average (EMA) highlighting a positive bias. Going forward, analysts expect the current month (July) low of ₹1,860 to act as immediate support for the stock in the medium term.Further, analysts highlight that Sun Pharma stock has broken out above a major consolidation range, indicating a structural trend reversal and the formation of a higher base."This price behaviour points towards a continuation of the primary uptrend and underscores the stock's long-term bullish structure," said analysts in the note.Bajaj Broking believes that the stock is maintaining a strong uptrend with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly chart.Analysts reckon that, having entered uncharted territory, the stock seems well placed to extend its upward move toward ₹2,180, the 161.8 per cent external retracement of the ₹1,960 – ₹1,583 decline, over the coming quarters. The upside target implies a potential 11 per cent upside from current market price.Lastly, the brokerage firm flags a 'Buy' signal on one of the key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart."The monthly 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an uptrend; it has recently generated a buy signal moving above its 9-period average thus supporting the positive bias in the stock," the Bajaj Broking report stated.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.