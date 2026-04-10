Sun Pharma stock falls 5% in strong market: What's worrying investors?

Sun Pharmaceuticals (Sun Pharma) shares fell 5 per cent on the BSE on Friday, underperforming in a strong market.

The pharma stock was quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹1,647.35 per share at 12:50 PM, having hit an intraday low of ₹1,630.75 per share. Around 0.25 million shares have changed hands on the counter, thus far on the exchange, as against a two-week average volume of 0.14 million shares.

Why are Sun Pharma shares falling today?

Investors booked profit in Sun Pharma shares amid reports that the company has moved to the final stage of its proposed $12-billion acquisition of Organon &Co -- the largest overseas M&A by an Indian pharma company.

As per reports, Sun Pharma has has completed over three months of due diligence and is finalising financing, with global banks including JPMorgan and MUFG involved. Analysts, however, see the acquisition as a mixed bag for the company. Financially, Organon has a debt of $8 billion on its books, as against a net cash position of Sun Pharma (worth $3.2 billion). ICICI Securities think the latter will have to take on this debt on its books. Secondly, Organon operates across women's health, biosimilars and established brands, and faces competitive pressures and declining sales in key products like Nexplanon.

"The downside of Organon acquisition is the intense competition in all the three segments, while the positive is the better margin profile. That said, there might be something that Sun Pharma's management might have identified in the target company but it is difficult to comprehend (that) at this juncture," ICICI Securities said. The brokerage said the deal values Organon at ~2x CY26 expected sales and 6x CY26 expected Ebitda. Notably, Organon has guided for a flattish performance in CY26. US tariff risks for Sun Pharmaceuticals The acquisition of Organon comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration in the US has slapped up to 100 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

The policy proposes 100 per cent ad valorem tariffs on patented drugs and related ingredients from late 2026, while exempting generics, biosimilars, and orphan drugs, and providing waivers for companies committing to onshoring or MFN (most favoured nation)-based pricing arrangements. Since the proposed tariffs on patented drugs and related ingredients has moderate impact on those companies having production units in the US, an acquisition of a US-based companies makes sense. For now, drugs manufactured and imported from countries with which the US has entered into a trade agreement (such as the EU, Switzerland, and Korea) would attract a 15-per cent tariff.

Sun Pharma's key drug 'Ilumya', likely manufactured in Korea, would thus be subjected to a 15 per cent tariff. "Most of Sun Pharma's products are manufactured outside of the US, in Europe and South Korea. We expect tariff incidence of 15 per cent in most cases. The tariff proclamation is an incremental negative for Sun Pharma, as tariff incidence on its products may be higher than that of competitors," Nomura said. If Sun Pharma passes on the tariff impact with higher prices, it could adversely affect market share gains. If Sun Pharma absorbs the impact of tariff, we estimate FY28 earnings impact of ~5 per cent, the global brokerage said.

It estimates the company's US patented product sales at $1.1 billion in FY26, which could rise to $1.6 billion billion in FY28 led by recent launches and expanded indications. HDFC Securities, meanwhile, expects Sun Pharma's CRDMO business to see an adverse Ebitda impact of 2-4 per cent due to tariffs. The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on Sun Pharma stock with a target price of ₹2,000. Nomura, also, has a 'Buy' rating on Sun Pharma. That said, analysts believe Sun Pharma may try to build up inventory in the US before tariffs kick-in in September 2026. Sun Pharma, they said, may also switch some manufacturing to alternative sites in the US over time. However, site transfer for biologic products Ilumya and Unloxcyt could be challenging.

"Transfer of intellectual property to US entities is another option that could reduce transfer pricing into the US, thereby lowering total tariffs," Nomura said. ALSO READ: Silver eyes $85 in the short term; analyst suggests buying on dips "Transfer of intellectual property to US entities is another option that could reduce transfer pricing into the US, thereby lowering total tariffs," Nomura said. Sun Pharma share outlook: Technical view The stock is trading in a broad sideways range across time frames. The stock has a "bearish" undertone after it broke the ₹1,700 support on the daily chart, said Vatsal Bhuva, technical analyst at LKP Securities. On the weekly chart, 'lower top' formation, along with prices trading below the 20 and 50 SMAs, indicate sustained weakness.