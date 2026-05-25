Sun Pharma shares slip post Q4; analysts cautious on near-term upside

Sun Pharma released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, during market hours. In the March quarter, Sun Pharma reported net profit at ₹2,714 crore , as compared to ₹2,150 crore a year ago, up 26.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹14,612 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹14,526 crore.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares dipped 1.1 per cent on BSE in trade, logging an intra-day low of ₹1,824.6 per share. However, at 9:43 AM, Sun Pharma’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 0.6 per cent at ₹1,834.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent at 76,173.04.

Brokerages’ view Emkay Global Financial Services | Downgrade to Add | Target cut to ₹2,000 from ₹2,100 Emkay has downgraded Sun Pharma as Q4FY26 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) (ex-forex gain) was 7 per cent/10 per cent, which was below estimates. However, sustained domestic outperformance stood out as a positive. The brokerage is not too perturbed by the quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in specialty sales, given that it sees no signs of a slowdown in Ilumya (besides, expansion into Psoriatic Arthritis is just around the corner), and it is still very early days for Leqselvi + Unloxcyt.

CHECK Q4 Results Today However, analysts noted that the stock price performance will now reflect the potential trajectories of Sun’s existing business as well as that of Organon. To that extent, they believe that a turnaround in Organon will not be a function of superior execution alone (which Sun has clearly demonstrated in the past) and could be contingent on external factors/the market landscape turning favorable (for instance, Medicaid-linked challenges currently impacting Nexplanon sales). Consequently, the valuation multiples will also reflect this dynamic. They believe the stock could now enter a lull phase with upside capped near target, even as FY27 will be the year when doubts around the market potential of Leqselvi + Unloxcyt will be addressed.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target hiked to ₹2,120 from ₹2,025 The brokerage said that Sun Pharma delivered an in-line revenue in Q4FY26, whereas Ebitda/PAT came in lower than expected. The company has been beating industry growth in domestic formulation (DF) for two consecutive years, driven by product introductions and market share gains in existing products. Motilal Oswal reduced its earnings estimates by 8 per cent/10 per cent for FY27/FY28, factoring in: increased opex for marketing/promotional spending on differentiated products, and a gradual revival in the US generics business. It believes Sun Pharma remains on track to expand its innovative medicines portfolio through product filing with the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA), commercial partnerships, and increasing reach. Further, superior execution in branded generics positions the company well to outperform the industry. These benefits would be offset to some extent by ongoing price erosion in the US generics segment.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Downgrade to Add | Target hiked to ₹2,011 from ₹1,999 JM Financial noted that Sun delivered a moderate Q4FY26 with revenue/adjusted profit after tax (PAT) growing 13 per cent/11 per cent Y-o-Y, though Ebitda growth remained modest (3 per cent Y-o-Y) with margins contracting 229 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y due to lower milestone income, weaker Lenalidomide contribution, and higher investments across key markets. Growth continued to be driven by Global Innovative Medicines, whose revenue grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y led by Illumya, Cequa, and Winlevi. While the proposed Organon acquisition could further augment its specialty portfolio over the medium term, according to analysts, the stock has already run up 14 per cent since the announcement and now trades closer to +1SD of historical average valuations. Furthermore, till the merger is consummated, Organon’s performance is likely to be muted – as indicated by the recent results. This, along with the near-term margin pressure on account of fresh investments in Sun's specialty portfolio, leads to a downgrade of the stock.