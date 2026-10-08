Sun TV stock on a roll, up 40% in 3 weeks; Elara sets target price at ₹925

Technical view on Sun TV stock

The brokerage believes that the sports value is being set by private deals. Sun TV owned SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), reached the playoffs in eight out of 14 IPL seasons, winning the title in 2016 and finishing as runner-up in 2018 & 2024.More importantly, SRH's value is being anchored by the recent private market deals: the March 2026 sale of Rajasthan Royals at ~$1.6bn and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at ~$1.8bn implies valuation of ₹15,000-16,700 crore for established IPL teams. Sun TV's cricket revenue (SRH and SA20) more than doubled to ₹6,600 crore in FY24 once the new media rights cycle began and was ₹5,600 crore in FY26, it added.Analysts at Elara Capital retained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a higher target price of ₹925 per share."We value Sun TV's core media on DCF (WACC 11.7 per cent & 1 per cent terminal growth) at ₹12,300 crore (~15x FY28E core media PAT), SRH at 80x FY28E PAT and SRL at 12x FY28E sales (in line with peers); with cash on book, this gives ₹925 per share (from ₹780 earlier)," explains the brokerage firm.Drumil Vithlani, senior technical research analyst at Tiny Epic notes that Sun TV has witnessed a sharp weekly up move with remarkable volume, recovering strongly from the ₹450–480 base and moving well above its weekly exponential moving average (EMA) ~₹530.The analyst believes that the stock is currently testing the ₹640–650 resistance zone.Vithlani says that a sustained weekly close above ₹650 would confirm a major breakout from the multi-month consolidation and could open upside towards ₹700–720, followed by ₹750.