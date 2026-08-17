For the June quarter, Sun TV reported revenue of ₹1,420 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 68 per cent sequentially. Ebitda rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 93 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹730 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by 238 bps sequentially to 51 per cent. PAT in the quarter increased by 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 180 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹600 crore.

CLSA said the quarter was a positive surprise, led by the IPL, although the advertising environment remained soft.

Revenue from its IPL franchise jumped 33 per cent Y-o-Y and nearly eight times Q-o-Q to ₹630 crore, accounting for around 44 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Ebitda margin from the cricket franchise segment expanded by 3 ppt to 49 per cent and Ebitda was up 42 per cent to ₹310 crore to 42 per cent.

Core advertising revenue declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹280 crore, while domestic subscription revenue increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹370 crore.