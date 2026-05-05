Sunflag Iron & Steel zooms 29% in 2 days, hits record high; here's why

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company share price

Shares of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company hit an all-time high of ₹376.55, as they rallied 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 77,029 at 09:50 AM.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has zoomed 29 per cent. On Monday, the stock surpassed its previous high of ₹322 touched in July 2025. Since April, it has skyrocketed 94 per cent from the level of ₹193.95.

Why Sunflag Iron & Steel stock price surged 29% in 2 days According to BSE bulk deal data, the investor Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali purchased 2 million equity shares of Sunflag Iron & Steel for ₹60 crore. Vallabh Bhanshali acquired shares at an average price of ₹300 per share, the data shows. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts | Stocks to Watch today Meanwhile, Bhupendra Gokaldas Sanghavi sold 1.17 million shares of the company for ₹11.65 crore. The names of the other buyers were not ascertained immediately. Sunflag Iron & Steel overview, outlook Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of special steel rolled products having its manufacturing facility located at Bhandara, Maharashtra.

As of March 31, 2026, Sunflag Iron & Steel held 10.66 per cent stake in Lloyds Metals and Energy, the shareholding pattern data shows. Sunflag Iron & Steel in its FY25 annual report said the company’s Super Alloy Steel manufacturing facility achieved the capability to cater to highly specialized requirements, including those to commercial & Fighter jet Parts, Defence, Space Vehicles, Nuclear Reactor, Advanced Ultra Supercritical Power Plants, Industrial and Vehicle Gas Turbines, Petro-Chemical Plants and other High Temp and Corrosive Applications. This will not only reduce the company's dependency on the automotive and auto ancillary sectors but also unlock opportunities for expansion and enable entry into high-value, technology-intensive markets, it added.

ALSO READ: Aditya Birla Capital stock jumps 5% on healthy Q4; brokerages retain 'Buy' The company has strengthened technical capabilities and secured vendor approvals from key government agencies including Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Brahmos, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and global Original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Sunflag Iron & Steel - CARE Ratings rationale For the super alloy-plant commissioned in FY22, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company received approvals from multiple marquee customers and the company has been delivering test samples, however, the overall off-take for super alloy products remains slower than envisaged and the company is hopeful that the same is likely to improve over the medium to long term period, which will support the company’s growth in revenue as well as profitability margins going ahead, CARE Ratings said in its rationale.