Sunil Kant Munjal portfolio stock BlueStone zooms 43% in 2 days; here’s why

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle share price movement

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle (BlueStone) surged another 20 per cent to hit a new high at ₹872.60 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the omnichannel jewelry retailer zoomed 43 per cent. Further in the past month, it rallied 67 per cent, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It more than doubled or skyrocketed 118 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹400 touched on February 17, 2026. BlueStone made its stock market debut on August 19, 2025. The company issued equity shares at ₹517 per share in the initial public offering.

At 10:49 AM, BlueStone trading 14 per cent higher at ₹827, as against 0.82 per cent fall in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 18-fold, with a combined 24.9 million equity shares representing 16.3 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Sunil Kant Munjal held 3.65% stake in BlueStone Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, is a prominent early backer and investor in the BlueStone. He held 3.65 per cent stake or 5.56 million equity shares in BlueStone at the end of June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

However, Sunil Kant Munjal sold 85,000 equity shares of BlueStone during the June quarter. He held 5.65 million equity shares or 3.71 per cent holding in the company at the end of March 2026 quarter, data shows. Check Q1 Results Today Meanwhile, retail investors Ganesh Krishnan and Kamath Associates held 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent stakes in the company, respectively. What’s driving BlueStone stock price? BlueStone is a digital-first jewellery retailer focused on contemporary and design-led jewellery across gold, diamond and studded categories. The company operates 352 stores in 139 cities across 28 states and derives 95 per cent of its manufacturing in-house.

For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) BlueStone delivered 49 per cent revenue growth driven by strong same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) momentum of 3 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) amid continued gold price volatility - underscoring the resilience of consumer demand and the relevance of the portfolio across price points, the company said. The operating leverage in the business continued, with EBITDA margin improvement over last year by 273bps. Higher depreciation (+24 per cent YoY) due to store additions resulted in an adjusted loss of ₹12.9 crore, significantly reduced compared with ₹51.1 crore in Q1FY26. BlueStone’s SSSG improved to 39 per cent in Q1FY27 vs. 34 per cent in Q4FY26 and 18 per cent in Q1FY26. Improvement in the SSSG can be attributed to strong performance by older stores (4-5 years older stores) along with strong performance by new stores added in last 14-15 months. Older stores continue to deliver 30 per cent SSSG, which along with relatively newer stores are driving more than 30 per cent SSSG. The management is confident of maintaining 30 per cent SSSG in the near term, analysts at ICICI Securities said in Q1 result update.